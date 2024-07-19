ICYMI: WATCH: TEL-AVIV EXPLOSION: US Consulate hit, one man found dead

MDA spokesman, Zachi Heller: Following the explosion in Tel Aviv,

During searches of the scene, an unconscious man was found in one of the buildings, with penetrating injuries. The MDA team reports a 50-year-old man with no signs of life and determines his death.

MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated 8 victims to the Wolfson and Ichilov hospitals, including: 4 shrapnel and shrapnel, and 4 anxiety victims.

*MDA paramedic Roy Klein and MDA medics Yoel Rosenthal and Asher Greider said:*

"We quickly arrived at the scene and saw commotion and destruction as a result of an explosion, we began to conduct scans and 4 injured people arrived to us, 2 of them were injured at home, a man about 37 years old and a woman about 47 years old, and 2 others a young woman about 25 years old and a man about 30 years old were injured when they were on the street, they were fully conscious and suffered from injuries shrapnel in the shoulder and limbs and one suffered from a head injury, we gave them initial treatment and evacuated them to the hospital in a minor condition. After the scans, a 50-year-old man was found unconscious in one of the buildings, he suffered from penetrating injuries, we performed medical tests, he was without signs of life and in a short time we had to determine the his death."