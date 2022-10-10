11:16 AM 04:16 AM EST OCT 11, 2022 JLM 73°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Chief of Staff Kochavi to soldiers: Thanks to your efforts, terrorist attacks are being prevented

IDF Chief of Staff visits scene of shooting attack in which IDF soldier Noa Lazar was murdered. Manhunt for terrorist continues.

Newsrael News Desk 01:30 10.10.2022 a day ago

IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kohavi, arrived on Sunday afternoon at the scene of the shooting attack which took place on Saturday night, during which an IDF soldier, the late Sergeant Noa Lazar, was murdered near the Shuafat Crossing.

During his visit, the Chief of the General Staff conducted an initial debrief and spoke with commanders and soldiers of Company B of the “Erez” Battalion, where Sergeant Lazar served.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the Lazar family. I embrace them at these moments and wish them strength,” he added.

Source: INN

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Lou Kessel 22:40 09.10.2022 a day ago
My deepest condolences to the family of Noa Lazar.
0/200