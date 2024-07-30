JUL 30, 2024 JLM 74°F 09:22 PM 02:22 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Muslim athlete refuses to shake Israeli competitor’s hand, shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’

Tajikistan judoka refuses to shake hands with his Israeli competitor after match at Paris Olympic Games – only to be injured in following match.

World Israel News 5:40 AM

An Israeli judoka was snubbed by a Muslim competitor following their match on Sunday.

Israel’s Baruch Shmailov, 30, faced off against Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, ultimately losing to Emomali in the round of 16 match in the men’s under 66 kilogram (145 pounds) category.


After winning the match, Emomali refused the customary handshake between competitors, walking off the mat and shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

In addition, Emomali held up his index finger as an Islamic prayer symbol, the al-sabbaba, also known as the Finger of Tawheed – referencing the Muslim belief that “There is no God but Allah and Muhammad is His prophet.”


In his next match, Emomali faced Hifumi Abe of Japan, ultimately losing to Abe.

During the match, Emomali was injured, suffering a dislocated left arm which left him unable to stand. Olympic staff members were forced to carry Emomali out for treatment.

Emomali’s snub of his Israeli opponent drew criticism on social media, along with mockery over the injury he suffered shortly afterwards.


“Karma is a b*tch,” tweeted pro-Israel influencer Emily Schrader.


“Tajikistan’s Nurali Emomali refused to shake hands with Israeli judoka Baruch Shmailov and shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

In the next round, he ended up with a dislocated shoulder, sobbing on the mat.”


Michael Dickinson, the executive director of the pro-Israel group StandWithUs, also took to X/Twitter, calling Emomali’s injury after the unsportsmanlike snub “Olympic levels of karma.”

“Bad sport Nurali Emomali from Tajikistan refused to shake hands with Israeli judo competitor Baruch Shmailov and shouted ‘Allah Akbar.’ Emomali ended up with a dislocated shoulder crying on the mat. Olympic levels of karma.”

Image - Reuters

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Sandra Kennedy 7 hours ago
God is good!
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
Love the way things always seem to work out
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Sports are supposed to engender sportsmanship. But Muslims are Muslims are Muslims. God has punished Emomoli exposing him as a whimpering bully weakling Miriam Barkus
bill p 15 hours ago
The Muslim Borg
Mark Sanders 15 hours ago
Too bad he didn’t have his neck broken.
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Islam - religion of hate and murder- fkm all
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Good enough for him.
jerry johnson 16 hours ago
Ha ha hate Monger ￼￼
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
I haven’t watched a moment of the Olympics, I’m sorry because I’d like to seen 🇮🇱&🇺🇸 compete in certain events. Prayers for Israel and Jerusalem!
Lee Field 16 hours ago
G-D. IS GOOD
[Anonymous] 16 hours ago
😂😂😂😂
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance 10/7 Hamas Massacres IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Prime Minister Netanyahu Biden Administration Israel - Iran War US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Heroes of Israel Idiots for Palestine Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Jihadi Infiltration into the West The Battle for Rafah Kamala Harris 2024 Hamas Israeli_Nature Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews