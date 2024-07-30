Muslim athlete refuses to shake Israeli competitor’s hand, shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’

An Israeli judoka was snubbed by a Muslim competitor following their match on Sunday.

Israel’s Baruch Shmailov, 30, faced off against Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, ultimately losing to Emomali in the round of 16 match in the men’s under 66 kilogram (145 pounds) category.



After winning the match, Emomali refused the customary handshake between competitors, walking off the mat and shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

In addition, Emomali held up his index finger as an Islamic prayer symbol, the al-sabbaba, also known as the Finger of Tawheed – referencing the Muslim belief that “There is no God but Allah and Muhammad is His prophet.”



In his next match, Emomali faced Hifumi Abe of Japan, ultimately losing to Abe.

During the match, Emomali was injured, suffering a dislocated left arm which left him unable to stand. Olympic staff members were forced to carry Emomali out for treatment.

Emomali’s snub of his Israeli opponent drew criticism on social media, along with mockery over the injury he suffered shortly afterwards.



“Karma is a b*tch,” tweeted pro-Israel influencer Emily Schrader.



“Tajikistan’s Nurali Emomali refused to shake hands with Israeli judoka Baruch Shmailov and shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

In the next round, he ended up with a dislocated shoulder, sobbing on the mat.”



Michael Dickinson, the executive director of the pro-Israel group StandWithUs, also took to X/Twitter, calling Emomali’s injury after the unsportsmanlike snub “Olympic levels of karma.”

“Bad sport Nurali Emomali from Tajikistan refused to shake hands with Israeli judo competitor Baruch Shmailov and shouted ‘Allah Akbar.’ Emomali ended up with a dislocated shoulder crying on the mat. Olympic levels of karma.”



Image - Reuters