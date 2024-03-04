IDF's long arm continues to hit sensitive Iranian sites in Syria

Apparently these systems arrived through northern Syria, which led Israel to "close accounts" with those responsible for it.

It is interesting to ask whether Israel has informed the Russian headquarters in Syria that it is going to operate right near its forces?

In is estimated that they received advance warning shortly before the operation, which allowed them to alert their forces, but they did not have enough time to alert the Iranians and Hezbollah, who are also very active in this area.

In the actual attack, hundreds of kilometers from the Israeli border, at the current location and timing, Israel is sending a powerful message to the Iranian command in Syria that they are not immune even if they are far from the Israeli border deep in Syrian territory, and that every moment they are on Syrian soil they are in fact in danger of being eliminated.

All that remains is to wait and see how Iran intends to "whitewash" the deaths of those who were killed in the attack on the apartment in the city of Banias.

RELATED ARTICLE: