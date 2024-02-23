WATCH: Netanyahu visits soldiers on Mount Hermon
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday visited the alpinist unit and the 188th brigade, stationed on Mount Hermon.
Newsrael system 23.02.2024
The Prime Minister received an operational review from the commander of the 210 division, Brigadier General Zion Retzon, and the commander of the alpinists' unit, Lt. Col. (Res.) M. and held a dialogue with the commanders about their operational activities in this sector.
In the review, the commanders presented the forces to Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Video source - IsraelPM/Youtube
