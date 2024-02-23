FEB 24, 2024 JLM 57°F 12:52 PM 05:52 AM EST
WATCH: Netanyahu visits soldiers on Mount Hermon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday visited the alpinist unit and the 188th brigade, stationed on Mount Hermon.

Newsrael system 23.02.2024

The Prime Minister received an operational review from the commander of the 210 division, Brigadier General Zion Retzon, and the commander of the alpinists' unit, Lt. Col. (Res.) M. and held a dialogue with the commanders about their operational activities in this sector.

In the review, the commanders presented the forces to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Video source - IsraelPM/Youtube

Comments
[Anonymous] 06:32 23.02.2024 a day ago
Ben is Absolutely Best ever World Leader former Special Forces Soldier. I wish Australia had a man such as he for our Prime Minister 🇮🇱🇦🇺🇮🇱🇦🇺
